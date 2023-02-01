Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is scheduled to announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The company will host a call to discuss its financial results at 9 a.m. ET the same day.

Webcast

https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F250747915

A webcast replay will be available for one year using the same link.

Callers

Please dial in 10-15 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and use the entry code 687873.

U.S.: 1.844.200.6205

Canada: 1.833.950.0062

Other international locations: +1.929.526.1599

Telephone replay

Telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the call through Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Please use conference replay entry code 431709.

U.S.: 1.866.813.9403

Canada: 1.226.828.7578

Other international locations: +44 204.525.0658

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses – Composites, Insulation, and Roofing – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 19,000 employees in 31 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2021 sales of $8.5 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

Owens Corning Company News / Owens Corning Investor Relations News

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124006144/en/