LEEF Brands Inc. Announces Exclusive Sales Agreement With Buddies Brand in California

Buddies is a multi-state operator that currently ranks as a top ten brand in California for vapes and concentrate products.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEEF Brands Inc. (CSE: LEEF) ( LEEEF) (“LEEF” or the “Company”), a leading California based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive sales and licensing agreement with the Buddies Brand (“Buddies”) in California.

Buddies is a multi-state operator that currently ranks as a top ten brand in California for vapes and concentrate products. Like-minded in their passion for extraction, quality products and customer service, the alignment of Buddies and LEEF combines the sales expertise of both companies allowing for expanded opportunities and increased sell through.

“We remain highly focused and disciplined in the next phase of our growth and are excited to be combining forces with Buddies, one of California’s top selling brands,” stated Micah Anderson, CEO of LEEF Brands. “In an effort to enhance our ability to attract leading brands like Buddies, we have recently focused on augmenting our sales team with strong leadership and high performing sales personnel. The partnership with Buddies will allow for increased efficiencies within both organizations by pairing LEEF’s significant sales engine with the Buddies brand. Buddies is a lifestyle brand with quality products at affordable prices. Having roots in the action sports industry, I understand and appreciate how building a lifestyle brand that connects and is trusted by its consumer base is the recipe for a lasting portfolio. The Buddies product line offers an array of products that are complementary to those that already reside in the LEEF portfolio. Our strategy of adding strategic brands like Buddies to our portfolio will maximize the investment we have already made in our sales and leadership teams and will allow us to increase revenue per door. Our strategy also brings simplicity to the buying experience of the brands under the LEEF umbrella, where retailers will be able to round out their store offering by working with one of our strategic sales representatives,” stated Micah Anderson, CEO of LEEF.

Michael Cook, CEO of Buddies commented, “I am very excited to be partnering with LEEF. Their team has proven themselves to be experts in the industry and putting our brand in their very capable hands in the California market should reap significant benefit for both of our companies. I am also excited to continue to build our relationship with Micah and the entire LEEF team.”

About Leef Brands Inc. (formerly, Icanic Brands Company Inc.)

Leef Brands Inc. is a leading California based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company. LEEF is owned and managed by some of the best legacy operators in the industry and is one of California’s largest and most sophisticated cannabis companies. The Company’s platform consists of an integrated supply chain, state of the art manufacturing, industry leading brands, and a robust white labeling service offering that powers some of the largest brands in California. The Company’s vision is simple and is centered around providing the end consumer with best-in-class products. The Company’s mission is to build a great cannabis company with great people and great results. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.LeefBrands.com.

LEEF BRANDS INC.
Per: “Micah Anderson”
Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE: LEEF Brands, Inc.
For further information: LEEF Brands, Inc., Micah Anderson, CEO, or Kevin Wilson, CFO, 416-797-6455, [email protected]

