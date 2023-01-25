CRITEO TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 8, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the Commerce Media company, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

On that day, Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer, and Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET to discuss these results. They will be joined by Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer, for the Q&A session.

To access the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers and ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call:

United States:

+1 855 209 8212

International:

+1 412 317 0788

France:

080-510-2319




The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will be available for replay.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects 22,000 marketers and thousands of media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

Contacts

Criteo Investor Relations
Melanie Dambre, [email protected]

Criteo Public Relations
Jessica Meyers, [email protected]

SOURCE Criteo Corp

