SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $241.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(30.58%), AVUV(18.00%), and VTIP(17.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 776,266 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 916,313. The trade had a 14.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.63.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.1 per share and a market cap of $15.92Bil. The stock has returned -1.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 208,599 shares of BATS:DIHP for a total holding of 722,664. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.29.

On 01/25/2023, Dimensional International High Profitability ETF traded for a price of $24.04 per share and a market cap of $841.40Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

During the quarter, SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 209,553 shares of ARCA:DFAR for a total holding of 319,227. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.19.

On 01/25/2023, Dimensional US Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $22.6 per share and a market cap of $542.40Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

During the quarter, SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 47,865 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 88,657. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.04000000000001.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $89.12 per share and a market cap of $40.40Bil. The stock has returned -8.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

During the quarter, SATOVSKY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 97,410 shares of ARCA:DUHP for a total holding of 189,757. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.71.

On 01/25/2023, Dimensional US High Profitability ETF traded for a price of $24.91 per share and a market cap of $1.63Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a price-book ratio of 7.77.

