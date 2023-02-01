Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial applications, today announced the appointment of Bill Ong as Head of Corporate Planning and Strategy, and Ben Mimmack as Head of Investor Relations, signaling the company’s commitment to Investor Relations.

Bill Ong brings nearly 40 years of background in investor relations, corporate finance, engineering, and Wall Street experience to the company. Prior to Cyngn, Ong served as Head of Investor Relations at Embark Trucks, a company specializing in software to power autonomous trucks, and VIAVI Solutions, a global provider of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions. While at VIAVI, Ong specifically oversaw the IR Department, which was recognized as the second-best in the mid-cap Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) sector by Institutional Investor magazine in 2018. Ong has additionally worked at numerous major investment banking and brokerage firms as a sell-side and buy-side analyst. During this tenure, he was honored with the Top Stock Picker award from The Wall Street Journal, in 2006 and 2010, and from Financial Times in 2011.

Ben Mimmack also brings a wealth of knowledge in investor relations, having accumulated nearly 15 years of experience in banking and corporate finance. Prior to joining Cyngn, Mimmack served as Head of Investor Relations at Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of advanced mobile robotic systems. As Head of IR, he played a key role in taking the company public in 2021. Mimmack has also previously held the role of Director and Head of Investor Relations at a private equity firm, Baymark Partners. In addition, he spent over 5 years, from 2014 to 2019, working as a part of the Investor Relations team at American Airlines, where he most recently held the role of Senior Manager of IR. During this time, Mimmack’s team was recognized as a Global Top 50 IR program in the 2018 Investor Relations Magazine Awards.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Bill and Ben to the Cyngn team. Their extensive experience in investor relations and corporate finance, coupled with their expertise in the automated robotics field will be a tremendous asset to our company as we continue to expand. They are proven leaders, making us confident that with their addition, Cyngn will be able to develop and execute a proactive, results-driven investor relations strategy,”says Lior Tal, CEO and Chairman of Cyngn.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn’s self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn’s DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn’s flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

