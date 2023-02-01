Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and Cloud connectivity service provider, announced a collaboration with Panasonic+Connect for display products integrated with Semtech’s BlueRiver® platform. With BlueRiver, the new Panasonic Connect display products are now able to support Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE™) and are ideal for applications in business, education and esports.

Via the BlueRiver® chipsets, integrators and system designers are now able to take advantage of direct Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE™) inputs to Panasonic Connect display products (Photo: Semtech Corporation)

“Panasonic has products shipping now that support the Smart Display Module (SDM) format: the Advanced 4K LED displays for business which includes EQ2, SQE1 and SQ1 series. And the lineup continues to grow with the recent addition of SQE2,” explained Hartmut Kulessa, European marketing manager at Panasonic Business. “Panasonic well appreciates the solution capabilities that SDVoE enables through the Semtech’s BlueRiver platform and is keen to see integrators specify these interface options to seamlessly complement their choice of Panasonic products.”

With the introduction of the Intel® Smart SDM product concept, AV input options choices have increased for standard displays. Display manufacturers can now simply provide the SDM card slot on their products to be populated at deployment with the SDM input interface required by the installation. By employing BlueRiver in the SDM small form factor, the power and flexibility of SDVoE can be enabled on any standard SDM-based display product, for direct and seamless connection to the AV-over-IP network. BlueRiver complements Panasonic’s growing range of display products for the Professional AV market that feature a flexible input slot that meets Intel SDM specifications. This architecture offers simplification and sleek integration to the Professional AV market since a built-in SDVoE capable receiver means there is no need for an external device. The growing number of display and projector options from Panasonic will support the SDM modules that include Semtech’s BlueRiver chipset.

“SDVoE via SDM brings the flexibility to connect sources to screens via off the shelf Ethernet with perfect fidelity, complete synchronization and near zero latency,” said Melissa Nolet, director of product management of video products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “These modules allow system integrators and designers to specify solutions that match the powerful and sleek display products from Panasonic with the unmatched performance of the SDVoE platform powered by Semtech’s BlueRiver technology.”

About Semtech’s BlueRiver® Platform

Semtech’s BlueRiver platform, brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering near zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit www.semtech.com%2Fproducts%2Fprofessional-av%2Fblueriver.

About Panasonic Connect

Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd. was established on April 1, 2022 as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to a holding company structure. With roughly 28,500 employees worldwide and annual sales of JPY924.9 billion the company plays a central role in the growth of the Panasonic Group’s B2B solutions business and provides new value to its customers by combining advanced hardware, intelligent software solutions, and a wealth of knowledge in industrial engineering accumulated in its over 100-year history. The company’s purpose is to “Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow.” By driving innovation in the supply chain, public services, infrastructure, and entertainment sectors, Panasonic Connect aims to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society and to ensure well-being for all.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are dedicated to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

