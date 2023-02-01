Vecima Terrace Portfolio Reaches 25,000 Commercial Sites Served

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that its Terrace™ portfolio shipping volume has surpassed quantities representing bulk video delivery to more than an estimated 25,000 hotels, enterprises, and commercial sites throughout the Americas. Terrace enables an open, flexible, and future-proof bulk video delivery product offering for Service Providers, and powers a high-quality video experience to their commercial video customers.

Terrace allows operators to transition from traditional CableCARD-based delivery to more modern IP transport solutions such as IP UDP (User Datagram Protocol) and IP ABR (Adaptive Bit Rate). Content protection is supported via the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) standard, BISS-1 (Basic Interoperable Scrambling System) or, in the case of IP ABR, industry-leading, third-party digital rights management (DRM) solutions.

The Terrace portfolio of Commercial Video Gateways includes:

  • The Terrace+IQ Converged NextGen Platform is used to serve commercial bulk video locations from IP-delivered content. Terrace IQ features ABR, SRT or UDP input, a high channel capacity, integrated IP output, and modular components for MPEG-4 to MPEG-2 transcoding and QAM output. Operators with Vecima’s Terrace QAM platform can easily upgrade to Terrace IQ via a hardware module replacement.
  • The TC600E Multi-dwelling Unit (MDU) gateway is a multi-channel digital-to-analog RF converter that produces a 36 channel NTSC/Analog broadcast lineup.

“We’re proud of reaching the 25,000-property milestone with our Terrace family of products and providing entertainment to millions of hotel guests,” said Ryan Nicometo, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Vecima’s Video & Broadband Solutions business. “Vecima looks forward to driving continued innovation with the Terrace portfolio and for more milestones to come.”

For more information about Vecima Terrace Commercial Video portfolio, visit vecima.com%2Fcommercial-video.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230125005182r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005182/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.