Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that its Terrace™ portfolio shipping volume has surpassed quantities representing bulk video delivery to more than an estimated 25,000 hotels, enterprises, and commercial sites throughout the Americas. Terrace enables an open, flexible, and future-proof bulk video delivery product offering for Service Providers, and powers a high-quality video experience to their commercial video customers.

Terrace allows operators to transition from traditional CableCARD-based delivery to more modern IP transport solutions such as IP UDP (User Datagram Protocol) and IP ABR (Adaptive Bit Rate). Content protection is supported via the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) standard, BISS-1 (Basic Interoperable Scrambling System) or, in the case of IP ABR, industry-leading, third-party digital rights management (DRM) solutions.

The Terrace portfolio of Commercial Video Gateways includes:

The Terrace+IQ Converged NextGen Platform is used to serve commercial bulk video locations from IP-delivered content. Terrace IQ features ABR, SRT or UDP input, a high channel capacity, integrated IP output, and modular components for MPEG-4 to MPEG-2 transcoding and QAM output. Operators with Vecima’s Terrace QAM platform can easily upgrade to Terrace IQ via a hardware module replacement.

The TC600E Multi-dwelling Unit (MDU) gateway is a multi-channel digital-to-analog RF converter that produces a 36 channel NTSC/Analog broadcast lineup.

“We’re proud of reaching the 25,000-property milestone with our Terrace family of products and providing entertainment to millions of hotel guests,” said Ryan Nicometo, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Vecima’s Video & Broadband Solutions business. “Vecima looks forward to driving continued innovation with the Terrace portfolio and for more milestones to come.”

For more information about Vecima Terrace Commercial Video portfolio, visit vecima.com%2Fcommercial-video.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005182/en/