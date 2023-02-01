RDE, Inc.'s Restaurant.com and Entelliment Celebrate 10 Years of Collaborating Together for Entertainment Experiences

42% Increase in Sales of Live Show Offerings from Last Year

ATLANTA, GA, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDE, Inc. ( RSTN) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, and Entelliment, LLC, one of the largest providers of live entertainment, are pleased to celebrate their 10 years of working together and the 10th year of Restaurant.com’s Night Out.

Together, Restaurant.com and Entelliment, are seeing positive trends in growth and consumer experience for their entertainment packages in regards to both savings and day of live entertainment and dining. In 2022, Restaurant.com saw a 66.5% increase in sales for live show offers compared to the prior year. More live shows are available, and consumers are excited to go out to dine at restaurants in combination with going to a show, concert or sporting event. Consumers are turning to experiences more than material items to be more present and personal in their everyday life.

Lisa Nason, Director of Marketing of RDE, Inc., commented, “Our consumers are looking for experiences to create lasting memories with their friends and families. We see more of our consumers looking to have a night out with loved ones as gifts and celebrations.”

Entelliment, LLC CEO & Founder, Jason Sheets stated, “Over the past 10 years, this partnership has been a staple for stimulating new demand for live events, restaurants and getting people out. Shows and events have benefitted from Restaurant.com’s loyal consumers who are looking for something new to do and experience. Whether it’s a Broadway show, NBA game or hit concert, consumers are getting a full night out.”

About RDE, Inc.
RDE, Inc. ( RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com and https://www.restaurant.com.

About Entelliment, LLC
Entelliment connects businesses with the largest brands in live entertainment in a quick, effective manner that will give you a new way to engage your customers and strengthen brand loyalty. We do this in one of two ways: by being the back-end provider of premium live entertainment content/tickets for consumer brands looking to leverage the power of large entertainment brands with their customers or by providing businesses with the best promotional incentive card in the marketplace, Ticket Rewards.

For more information, visit: https://www.entelliment.net/.

Forward-Looking Statements
Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although RDE, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, RDE, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts:
ClearThink
[email protected]

