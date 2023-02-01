HCA Healthcare Announces HCA Healthcare Foundation Grants to Promote Access to Healthcare Careers

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

HCA+Healthcare%2C+Inc. (

NYSE:HCA, Financial), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced multiple HCA Healthcare Foundation grants, through its Healthier Tomorrow Fund, to provide high school students early access to careers in healthcare and to connect unemployed and underemployed jobseekers with meaningful healthcare career opportunities. The HCA Healthcare Foundation is giving $250,000 to community colleges and universities and $130,000 to the Urban League of Broward County.

“We are proud to invest in the next generation of healthcare professionals through our Healthier Tomorrow Fund grants,” said Joanne Pulles, vice president of community engagement at HCA Healthcare and president of the HCA Healthcare Foundation. “We believe helping to provide greater exposure and access to the many different careers in healthcare will not only strengthen the industry, but also the communities we serve.”

The HCA Healthcare Foundation will work with community colleges and universities to help high school students learn about various healthcare careers through the following grants:

  • The HCA Healthcare Foundation is giving $50,000 to Austin Community College (ACC) to fund the Future Healthcare Heroes program, which selects 30 rising juniors and seniors to be paired with a professional mentor from either ACC or a healthcare institution in the region to learn from and attend experiential learning events. These include roundtable discussions and tours of local healthcare learning facilities and hospitals.
  • Metro State University of Denver (MSU) is receiving $50,000 to fund their Designing Your Life workshops, Navigating Your Healthcare Career event and Health Equity lecture to help build awareness and generate a strong interest in a variety of healthcare careers.
  • Miami Dade College (MDC) is receiving $50,000 towards their Care Cadre Nurse Exploration Experience which brings 24 high school students together from historically marginalized backgrounds to generate interest in healthcare careers in nursing leadership.
  • The HCA Healthcare Foundation is also giving $50,000 to Pensacola State College to help fund the Nurse Explorer Boot Camp to help expand and accelerate the nursing pipeline by bringing 12-20 high school students together, aiming to inspire them to pursue a career in nursing.
  • The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) is also receiving $50,000 to expand on its existing dual credit initiative to help provide a robust experience for high school students, including nursing, exercise science, public health, and other healthcare-related fields through recruitment and experiential learning activities.

In addition, the HCA Healthcare Foundation is giving $130,000 to the Urban League of Broward County as part of the Healthcare Workforce Enhancement Initiative. Through this grant, the Urban League of Broward County will pilot a workforce development program for those who have been disconnected from the workforce to explore careers in the healthcare field. Their comprehensive model includes career assessment and coaching, credentialing and job placement assistance.

The Healthier Tomorrow Fund has provided $2.68 million through 21 grants to support access to healthcare careers. In 2022 alone, the fund gave $905,000 through 15 grants.

HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation continue to invest in efforts to further healthcare education and address the national nursing and caregiver shortage. This includes:

  • Over the 2021-2022 school year, there was engagement with students in every HCA Healthcare division through partnerships with local high schools, including healthcare career programming, guest speakers, job shadows and field trips.
  • In Nashville, HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation support the Academies of Nashville by connecting students and teachers with HCA Healthcare experts and volunteers, funding special projects and supporting partnerships.
  • In 2020, HCA Healthcare acquired majority ownership of Galen College of Nursing, one of the largest educators of nurses in the United States and has now opened 12 new campuses.
  • HCA Healthcare has committed+%2410+million to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) to advance diversity in the healthcare career pipeline. Since 2021, HCA Healthcare has announced approximately $6.75 million to multiple colleges and universities towards that commitment.
  • Establishing the Patricia+Frist+Memorial+Scholarship to support dependents of HCA Healthcare colleagues in pursuing post-secondary education.

Since its inception in 2021, the Healthier Tomorrow Fund has committed $18.3 million in grants to 51 organizations. Funding the Healthier Tomorrow Fund at the HCA Healthcare Foundation is one example of the many ways HCA Healthcare is making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services comprising 182 hospitals and approximately 2,300 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44%. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 35 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click+here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

About HCA Healthcare Foundation

The mission of the HCA Healthcare Foundation is to promote health and well-being and strive to make a positive impact in all the communities HCA Healthcare serves. We accomplish this mission by providing leadership, service and financial support to effective non-profit organizations working individually and collectively.

All references to “Company,” “HCA” and “HCA Healthcare” as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230125005126r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005126/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.