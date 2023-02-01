HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) ( CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions division was awarded a $137,000 security window film project by the San Antonio Independent School District (“SAISD”).



San Antonio-based Patriot Glass Solutions offers two security film products: C-Bond Secure, which includes a patented, liquid, glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution used in conjunction with security film to deter forced entry; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology and multiple layers of security film to help stop bullets from penetrating glass.

This award from SAISD comes on the heels of the Texas Education Agency’s (“TEA”) proposed requirements to install security window film at all Texas schools. The TEA’s proposed requirements state, “Windowed doors on the ground level or windows that are adjacent to or near a door and are large enough to allow someone to enter if broken must be reinforced with entry-resistant film unless within a secured area.” A secured area is defined as, “A fence or wall that is at least six feet in height and has anti-scaling design features or is eight feet high; and must be well maintained, and if gated, allows for emergency egress.”

“Following the new proposed requirements set forth by the TEA for all Texas schools to install entry-resistant window film or fencing, we expect to continue to see increased demand for our security films as one of only a few qualified installers in Texas,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of the Company. “Having already installed our security and ballistic-resistant films in approximately 100 schools in Texas, we believe we are uniquely positioned to be the vendor of choice for a significant percentage of schools in the state.”

In October 2022, the State of Texas Legislative Budget Board approved, and the State of Texas transferred $400 million in funding to help school districts replace or improve windows, doors, fencing, and other safety measures.

C-Bond’s patented technology and third-party certifications for its C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant film system) meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards.

Patriot Glass Solutions is led by President Michael Wanke, who is the operator of the Company’s majority held A1 Glass Coating subsidiary, also based in San Antonio. For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at [email protected]. To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. ( CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets and Vimoba Tablets, disinfection products on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.cbondnanoshield.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

