RenovoRx to Present at the Sequire Biotechnology Virtual Conference on February 2, 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

RenovoRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNXT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the localized treatment of solid tumors, today announced that Shaun Bagai, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the Sequire Biotechnology Conference on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. (ET). To register for the event, visit the Sequire Biotechnology Conference website.

During the webinar, Mr. Bagai will discuss the company’s mission to become a leading provider in oncology therapy by disrupting standard of care (intravenous systemic chemotherapy) treatment of difficult-to-treat cancers, and how its proprietary RenovoTAMP® therapy platform offers an innovative approach to delivering local, targeted chemotherapy to solid tumors. The goals of the RenovoTAMP therapy platform are to improve quality of life for patients living with cancer by reducing the debilitating side effects typical of standard of care chemotherapy treatment and to extend patient survival. Additionally, Mr. Bagai will review the Company’s pivotal Phase III TIGeR-PaC clinical trial which has its first interim analysis targeted for reporting early this year.

The webinar is open to the public and participants will have an opportunity to ask questions during the Q&A portion of the webinar. Management will also be available during the conference for 1-on-1 meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting please reach out to KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing [email protected].

A webcast of the event will be available for a limited time on the Events+page in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About RenovoGem

RenovoGem™ (gemcitabine, an FDA-approved chemotherapy, delivered via the Company’s proprietary delivery system), utilizes pressure mediated delivery of drug across the arterial wall to bathe tumor tissue in chemotherapy via RenovoTAMP®. RenovoGem is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial in Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (LAPC) patients and the Company plans to investigate RenovoGem in extrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (eCCA), beginning in the first half of 2023.

About the Phase III TIGeR-PaC Clinical Trial

TIGeR-PaC is a randomized multi-center Phase III study using RenovoRx’s innovative therapy platform, RenovoTAMP® (RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion). The study is evaluating the Company’s first product candidate, RenovoGem™, to treat locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) following stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) through the intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine (FDA-approved chemotherapy). The study has a primary endpoint of overall survival and several secondary endpoints, including quality of life. The study is designed to randomize 114 patients with all patients receiving up front SBRT and induction chemotherapy and 57 patients in each arm. Final analysis will be conducted after 86 deaths from the SBRT population. Additionally, the study includes two planned interim analyses, the first upon 30% (26 of 86) of the total and the second upon 60% (52 of 86) of the total.

To date, 47 out of 114 target post-SBRT/chemotherapy patients have been randomized in the TIGeR-PaC trial and the Company has received reports of 25 events (deaths) in this population.

TIGeR-PaC is currently enrolling unresectable LAPC patients at several sites across the US. To learn more about the study and the participating clinical trial sites, visit https%3A%2F%2Frenovorx.com%2Fclinical-trial%2F.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a vision to disrupt the current paradigm of cancer treatment. Our mission is to lead a revolution in oncology therapy by delivering its innovative and targeted intra-arterial (IA) delivery of chemotherapy directly to solid tumors. The proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP®) therapy platform aims to avoid the harsh side effects typical of the current standard of care, thus improving patient well-being and extension of life so more time may be enjoyed with loved ones. RenovoTAMP is designed to utilize approved chemotherapeutics with validated mechanisms of action and well-established safety and side effect profiles, with the goal of increasing local delivery of the chemotherapeutic, reducing side effects often associated with systemic delivery, and widening their therapeutic window. RenovoRx’s lead product candidate, RenovoGem™, is a combination of gemcitabine and its patented delivery system, RenovoCath®, and is regulated by the FDA as a novel investigational oncology drug product, subject to ongoing clinical evaluation for treating unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). RenovoGem is currently being studied in the Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial for the treatment of LAPC.

RenovoRx’s patent portfolio for its therapy platform and product candidates includes eight issued U.S. patents, one issued European patent, and several additional patents pending in the US, EU and Asia. RenovoRx has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine for the treatment of both pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma).

Learn more by visiting the RenovoRx website or following RenovoRx on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230125005280r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005280/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.