Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company will attend the Investor Summit conference virtually on Thursday, January 26th.

The Company will use the most recent Investor Presentation posted on its website on January 25th. Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO, Marc Brune, Director of Finance, and Nicolai Brune, Director of Acquisition will be representing the Company and meeting with select investors.

Details:

Date: Thursday, January 26th, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM ET

To see the full list of participating companies and to register for the upcoming Q1 Virtual Summit, visit www.investorsummitgroup.com. The Q1 Virtual Summit provides participating micro-cap companies with a dedicated window of time to share insights, provide operational updates and raise their overall exposure to a host of institutional, RIA, family office and high-net-worth investors.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third party and in-house developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, the company focuses on the development of sites using purpose built, prefabricated modules built from both wood & steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings factories and operated by SG Echo. For more information, visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to expand within various verticals as planned, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

