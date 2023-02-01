POTTERY BARN KIDS AND POTTERY BARN TEEN LAUNCH NEW MOBILE SHOPPING APPS AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD TODAY

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, portfolio brands of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announce the launch of new native shopping apps for iPhone users on the App Store®. The new apps bring enhanced functionality and provide customers with an easy-to-use interface, offering more services at their fingertips.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005083/en/

“The development of our mobile shopping apps was a coordinated effort focused on delivering a seamless, convenient customer experience. As brands who put digital first, the apps offer a new way to shop, find design inspiration and create and manage a registry on-the-go,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen.

Features of Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen mobile apps include:

  • Registry made easy: track, manage and add items to a Pottery Barn Kids registry through the new app platform.
  • Shop by life stage: seamlessly browse customer favorite and best-selling pieces for all ages with customized recommendations. Shop baby to big kid suggestions in the Pottery Barn Kids app; discover teen and dorm recommendations in the Pottery Barn Teen app.
  • Share favorites: customers can share favorite items easily with contacts and on social media directly through the apps.
  • Browse and buy the room: love the room inspiration? Explore and shop 3-D rooms to design a dream space directly from the apps.
  • Checkout: use Apple Pay® for a seamless and secure checkout experience.
  • Free expert help: request an appointment with a design expert for a free in-store, in-home or virtual appointment.

Download the apps today at https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fus%2Fapp%2Fpottery-barn-kids-shopping%2Fid1214555672 and https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fus%2Fapp%2Fpottery-barn-teen-shopping%2Fid1636705984. Join the conversation on social media with @potterybarnkids and @potterybarnteen.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive home furnishings available online and in stores globally to create kid-friendly, eco-conscious, stylish, and innovative spaces. Pottery Barn Kids’ mission is to bring the utmost in quality design, sustainability, and safety into every family’s home. Products are rigorously tested to meet the highest child safety standards and are expertly crafted from the best materials to last beyond the childhood years. Pottery Barn Kids is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (

NYSE:WSM, Financial) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN TEEN

Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers home furnishings and solutions to create spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen’s offering of dorm furniture and essentials with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (

NYSE:WSM, Financial) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

WSM-PR

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230125005083r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005083/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.