Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, portfolio brands of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announce the launch of new native shopping apps for iPhone users on the App Store®. The new apps bring enhanced functionality and provide customers with an easy-to-use interface, offering more services at their fingertips.

“The development of our mobile shopping apps was a coordinated effort focused on delivering a seamless, convenient customer experience. As brands who put digital first, the apps offer a new way to shop, find design inspiration and create and manage a registry on-the-go,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen.

Features of Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen mobile apps include:

Registry made easy: track, manage and add items to a Pottery Barn Kids registry through the new app platform.

Shop by life stage: seamlessly browse customer favorite and best-selling pieces for all ages with customized recommendations. Shop baby to big kid suggestions in the Pottery Barn Kids app; discover teen and dorm recommendations in the Pottery Barn Teen app.

Share favorites: customers can share favorite items easily with contacts and on social media directly through the apps.

Browse and buy the room: love the room inspiration? Explore and shop 3-D rooms to design a dream space directly from the apps.

Checkout: use Apple Pay® for a seamless and secure checkout experience.

Free expert help: request an appointment with a design expert for a free in-store, in-home or virtual appointment.

Download the apps today at https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fus%2Fapp%2Fpottery-barn-kids-shopping%2Fid1214555672 and https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fus%2Fapp%2Fpottery-barn-teen-shopping%2Fid1636705984. Join the conversation on social media with @potterybarnkids and @potterybarnteen.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive home furnishings available online and in stores globally to create kid-friendly, eco-conscious, stylish, and innovative spaces. Pottery Barn Kids’ mission is to bring the utmost in quality design, sustainability, and safety into every family’s home. Products are rigorously tested to meet the highest child safety standards and are expertly crafted from the best materials to last beyond the childhood years. Pottery Barn Kids is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( NYSE:WSM, Financial) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN TEEN

Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers home furnishings and solutions to create spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen’s offering of dorm furniture and essentials with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( NYSE:WSM, Financial) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

