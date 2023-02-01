Company Intends to Have Direct Meetings with Top Autodesk Partners at the Autodesk International Sales Event in Nashville, TN

MIRAMAR, FL , Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Power Americas Resource Group Ltd. ( PARG) (the “Company” or “PARG”), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company commercializing its Digital Twin technology “Twin Infra” for the international construction industry, is pleased to announce the commencement of a marketing initiative this quarter to shareholders. The marketing plan will begin in earnest with the Company’s attendance at the Autodesk international sales event in Nashville, Tennessee March 6-9, 2023.

The management team of Power Americas Resource Group are already Autodesk Gold partners with over 25 years of experience in the construction and digital design, construction and project management solutions. The Company has in place a strategy using regional partners to take the product to market via regional partners who are industry veterans with experience in implementing similar solutions to the addressable market, leveraging their strong business relationships, while riding on the trust they have built over the years.

The Company believes the best place to meet the best possible business partners with similar experience and mindset and which are capable of hitting the road running, would be at the One Team Conference of the world's leading BIM and Construction software company, during the Autodesk event.

Power Americas Resource Group’s Chairman, CEO and CTO of Power Americas Resource Group have already set meetings to discuss the opportunity to partner with Twin Infra and Power Americas Resource Group, starting with potential partners fro, the United Kingdom, Singapore etc. and expect to be meeting another fifteen Platinum grade partners at the One Team Conference to be held in Nashville, TN, USA.

With more than 4,500 partner CEOs, CTOs and COOs from 70 countries congregating at this conference, the Company believes it is an ideal place to connect, collaborate and coordinate future plans for PARG. Additionally, the Twin Infra product has the industry proven Autodesk Vault at the heart of its design document management capabilities, which will not only make the product robust, but will also help Autodesk partners simultaneously sell more Autodesk products alongside Twin Infra.

With Power Americas Resource Group’s CEO and CTO planning to attend this invitation only, exclusive event, they will have the opportunity to pitch to elite Platinum partners who could be engaged to promote, sell, and implement the Twin Infra Digital Twinverse platform worldwide to their esteemed clientele. The Company believes this event and its participation could be a valuable catalyst to penetrate the Digital Twin market rapidly.

“This affirms for us our direction, our intentions, and our plan,” stated Mark Croskery, Chief Executive Officer, Power Americas Resource Group. “Now we need to execute, taking the important and necessary steps and keeping you apprised of our challenges and accomplishments along the way."

ABOUT US:

Power Americas Resource Group Ltd. ( PARG, Financial) is the owner of various proprietary assets and intellectual property collectively known as "Twin Infra". Twin Infra is a complete IT -- SaaS solution for the Construction/Infrastructure industry based on the concept of "Digital Twin". A Digital Twin is a virtual representation of an object or system that spans its lifecycle from concept to retirement. It is manifested as an Analytical/Digital or 3D Model and is updated from real time-data captured by people or Systems, that is fed by people, systems, equipment, or sensors to help in streamlining, decision making and optimization of the construction, management, or maintenance processes. The Twin Infra module is an integrated SaaS based cloud platform to manage data models, people, process, and assets throughout the lifecycle of a construction project. The Twin Infra module has project management, process management, design data management and predictive analytic features to anticipate and forecast in all the stages of Construction/Infra from Design to Handover and maintenance. It works on public, private, and virtual cloud infrastructure and uses Artificial Intelligence for operational insights and efficiency.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

