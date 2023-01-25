Ray Roundtree Named Top Executive of Comcast's Keystone Region

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2023

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ray Roundtree has been named Senior Vice President of Comcast's Keystone Region, overseeing the organization's operational, strategic and financial performance across areas serving western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and the Maryland panhandle. The Region is headquartered in Pittsburgh, where Roundtree is based.

"With his industry expertise and broad experience running major markets, Ray will be a great leader for the Keystone Region," said Amy Lynch, President of Comcast's Northeast Division, which includes 14 northeastern states from Maine through Virginia and the District of Columbia. "I know Ray will be successful in continuing to deliver our innovative products and services to area homes and businesses--keeping them connected to what matters most."

Roundtree joined Comcast in 2000 as Director of Business Operations for Chester and Lancaster counties and has since served in several financial management leadership roles at Comcast during his 22 years at the company. He most recently served as Vice President of Finance for Comcast's Beltway Region, which is based in Baltimore.

"I'm thrilled to come back to Comcast's Keystone Region to lead a team that's creating awesome experiences for our customers and employees," said Roundtree. "My family and I are grateful to be able to continue my career journey in a part of the country where we have deep roots."

Roundtree holds a B.S. in Finance and an MBA from Penn State University where he was a wide receiver for the 1986 national championship Nittany Lions.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

SOURCE Comcast

