Axcelis Announces Participation in SEMICON Korea 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 25, 2023

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will showcase its innovative Purion™ platform of ion implanters at SEMICON Korea 2023. The event is being held February 1-3, at the COEX Center in Seoul, Korea. Axcelis will be located at Booth #D704. Semiconductor manufacturers are invited to visit the Axcelis exhibit to learn first-hand about innovative ion implant solutions that deliver significant technology and manufacturing advantages. This includes:

Axcelis_Logo.jpg

  • Purion H™ Series - Including the Purion Dragon, Purion H5 and Purion H200 with solutions designed to provide a comprehensive solution for all high current implant applications.
  • Purion XE™ Series - The industry leading high energy implant platform, including the new Purion XEmax featuring patented Boost Technology™ and 15MeV capability designed for the most advanced image sensor applications.
  • Purion Power Series™ - Featuring innovative solutions for processing across the full power device application space and ability to handle all wafer types including silicon, silicon carbide (SiC) and thin.
  • AAOC (Axcelis Asia Operation Center) – The Company's new clean manufacturing facility in South Korea, opened in 2021, designed to drive customer satisfaction for both Korean Asia Pacific customers.

President and CEO Mary Puma, commented, "We're excited to be a part of this event, one of the most important technology forums in the Asia Pacific region. Korea has long been a key region for Axcelis, and we look forward to the opportunity to provide the most advanced ion implant technology to Korean chipmakers utilizing our in-country manufacturing capability and local supply chain to support this very important and growing market."

About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:
Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

favicon.png?sn=NE95551&sd=2023-01-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axcelis-announces-participation-in-semicon-korea-2023-301730167.html

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE95551&Transmission_Id=202301250800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE95551&DateId=20230125
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.