TRIUMPH AWARDED DOOR ACTUATION CONTRACT FROM AIRBUS

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] announced that its Actuation Products and Services business has been awarded a contract from Airbus to provide A220 On Wing Emergency Exit Door (OWEED) control cables. The multi-year contract will be performed in Shelbyville, Indiana.

"Building upon our long-term relationship with Airbus and providing support throughout the product lifecycle, this award is a testament to our continued commitment to servicing our valued customers," said Mike Boland, President of TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services. "The OWEED cable is just one of the many solutions TRIUMPH provides to Airbus and we are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with this contract extension."

TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services is a leader in design, development, manufacture and support of complex electro-hydraulic and mechanical systems and equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. Products include actuators, pumps, motors, reservoirs, control valves and a wide range of mechanical controls for commercial and military aircraft. Our Actuation Products & Services business services customers around the world with ten manufacturing sites across North America and Europe.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

