RESTON, Va., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced Srini N. Iyer as the company's new Chief Technology Officer for the company's Health Group. Iyer will be responsible for driving innovation and building new offerings to enhance the Health Group's growing portfolio.

"We are pleased to welcome Srini to Leidos," said James Carlini, Leidos Chief Technology Officer. "For more than 30 years, Srini has been a leader in driving innovation and delivering results. His strategic approach and wealth of knowledge will support Leidos' production of cutting-edge products and services that will improve health care and people's lives."

Before joining Leidos, Srini served as Senior Vice President and Corporate Chief Technology Officer at ManTech International. He also served as Strategic Planning Manager for Northrop Grumman Technical Services.

Srini has a Master of Science degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. He also holds an Executive Leadership Certificate from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia as well as a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Madras.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

