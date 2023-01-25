Lumen Kicks up its 400G Offering Across the U.S.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2023

Customer demand drives wavelength network investment in 2023

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses need two things to grow their digital platforms – fiber and massive connectivity. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is delivering both. Lumen continues to invest in the strength of its network. First, with the expansion of its U.S. intercity dark fiber network. Now, with the build out of its 400 Gbps (400G) wavelength network. Wavelength services increase the value of Lumen's network and offer businesses the dedicated, secure connectivity they're demanding.

400G_NA_Wavelength_Map_0123.jpg

"The Lumen network is our crown jewel, and our network infrastructure solutions are at the core of what we do," said Miriana Martinova, SVP, Lumen Enterprise Core Network Solutions. "We're investing to win. We see a significant demand from enterprises, government agencies, hyperscalers and wholesale customers for high-bandwidth interconnections between their data centers and public cloud. Combining our upgraded intercity fiber network with our next generation wavelength network helps these businesses quickly and securely enable a digital journey that can take them well into the future."

The Bottom Line

  • Lumen has deployed its U.S. intercity wavelength network across 70 markets. This gives customers unparalleled, diverse routing options in building a resilient core digital network.
  • Today, over 240 data centers are enabled for 400G Lumen Wavelength Services, and more than 800TB of capacity currently runs across the network.
  • Lumen is fulfilling customer orders of more than 50TB of 400G wavelengths.
  • The intercity expansion will continue throughout 2023 and beyond, extending this network and pushing it deeper into the metro edge.

Businesses also need a way to quickly control these networks. Lumen has that too. Lumen offers a unique self-service tool empowering businesses to quote, design and build their own wavelengths across Lumen's North American network. It's called Topology Viewer. This is how Lumen is bringing the customer digital experience to life.

Why it Matters

  • The network needs to be where customers' data and applications are going. Lumen is investing to help build scalable networks in data centers and the public cloud.
  • Lumen Wavelength Services help modernize the customers' core digital network, giving the required resiliency, scalability and ultra-low latency to help businesses grow.
  • Wavelengths are private, dedicated connections – making it more secure than other network solutions. Optical encryption can also protect data as it's moving.

What's Next

Lumen will look at customer demand to determine where its wavelength network will expand in 2023. Future enhancements to Topology Viewer are planned throughout the year to increase the digital experience and provide additional value to customers.

Learn More

About Lumen Technologies:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 400,000 route miles of fiber and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

Lumen_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA95831&sd=2023-01-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-kicks-up-its-400g-offering-across-the-us-301730126.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA95831&Transmission_Id=202301250840PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA95831&DateId=20230125
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.