Century Communities Atlanta Announces 6 New Communities

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2023

Top 10 homebuilder opening communities in prime locations like Buford and McDonough

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online home sales, revealed it's opening six new communities in the greater Atlanta area: Idlewood Station (Tucker), Carmichael Farms (Canton), Pickens Landing (Dacula), Crosby Square (Dawsonville), Oakhurst Manor (McDonough) & The Estate at Old Friendship (Buford).

Biltmore_Plan_Rendering.jpg

The new communities offer a broad range of locations with a mix of single-family homes and townhomes, priced from the low $300s to high $500s. In addition, each floor plan boasts high-quality included features.

View Communities & Join VIP Lists: www.CenturyCommunities.com/Atlanta

"We're thrilled to continue expanding our new home selections to buyers in the greater Atlanta area," said Monica Phillips, Atlanta VP of sales and marketing. "From single-family homes to townhomes with beautiful open-concept layouts and designer-selected features in exceptional locations, these new communities make it easy for buyers to find their best fit."

NOW SELLING:

Idlewood Station | Tucker
Single-family homes from the high $500s

  • Two-story floor plans
  • 58 homesites
  • 4 to 5 bedrooms
  • Up to 3,828 square feet
  • 2-bay garages
  • Model open for tour (Hickory floor plan)
  • Convenient location in DeKalb County, near I-85 and Highway 78

1960 Idlewood Road
Tucker, GA 30084
470.880.2540

Carmichael Farms | Canton
Single-family homes from the high $500s

  • Grand Opening Event on February 11!
  • Two-story floor plans
  • 41 homesites
  • 4 to 5 bedrooms
  • Up to 3,828 square feet
  • 3-bay garages
  • Model open for tour (Sequoia floor plan)
  • Community amenities include a junior Olympic pool, lighted tennis courts, a fitness center and an event lawn
  • Charming rural location set on 340 acres

101 Carmichael Drive
Canton, GA 30115
678.686.8777

Pickens Landing | Dacula
Single-family homes from the high $400s

  • Two-story floor plans
  • 37 homesites
  • 4 to 5 bedrooms
  • Up to 3,403 square feet
  • 2-bay garages
  • Model open for tour (Biltmore floor plan)
  • Convenient location near I-85, with easy access to Dacula's historic downtown district, outdoor recreation and more

3600 Jim Moore Road
Dacula, GA 30049
404.382.8632

COMING SOON:

Crosby Square | Dawsonville
Townhomes from the low $300s

  • Two-story floor plans
  • 110 homesites
  • 3 bedrooms
  • Up to 1,842 square feet
  • 2-bay garages
  • Close proximity to attractions like Thompson Creek Park, Amicalola Falls State Park, and North Georgia Premium Outlets

34 Lumpkin Campground Road
Dawsonville, GA 30534
678.775.1640

Oakhurst Manor | McDonough
Single-family homes | Price coming soon

  • Ranch and two-story floor plans
  • 138 homesites
  • 4 to 6 bedrooms
  • Up to 3,828 square feet
  • 2- to 3-bay garages
  • Established community with a short drive to attractions like downtown McDonough and Tanger Outlets

North Ola Road & Timber Ridge Drive
McDonough, GA 30252
678.775.1640

The Estate at Old Friendship | Buford
Single-family homes | Price coming soon

  • Ranch and two-story floor plans
  • 32 ½-acre homesites
  • 4 to 6 bedrooms
  • Up to 3,828 square feet
  • 2-bay garages
  • Main-floor bedroom options on two-story plans
  • Highly desirable location with quick access to Lake Lanier, Mall of Georgia and more

Old Friendship Road
Buford, GA 30519
678.775.1640

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING: Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Georgia.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Hickory_Plan_Rendering.jpg

Sequoia_Plan_Rendering.jpg

Century_Communities_Logo_v1.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA95576&sd=2023-01-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-atlanta-announces-6-new-communities-301730151.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA95576&Transmission_Id=202301250856PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA95576&DateId=20230125
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.