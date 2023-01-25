Stanley Black & Decker Announces Appointment of John T. Lucas to Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Jan. 25, 2023

Deborah K. Wintner Appointed CHRO for Tools & Outdoor

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced the appointment of John T. Lucas to Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). He will join the executive team and report to Stanley Black & Decker President & CEO, Donald Allan, Jr. In this role, Lucas will be responsible for the company's global human resources strategy and operations; talent management, including recruitment and leadership development; and compensation and benefits. Current interim CHRO Deborah K. Wintner will assume the role of CHRO for the company's largest segment, Tools & Outdoor.

Lucas's appointment is effective Jan. 30, 2023.

"We are pleased to welcome John to the Stanley Black & Decker family to continue to elevate our commitment to our people and organizational effectiveness as we transform the business," said Allan. "John brings a highly distinguished track record with world-class expertise in human capital management that will be instrumental to enabling the long-term success of our business and culture. I would also like to thank Deborah for her leadership and significant contributions to the global HR function as interim CHRO and congratulate her on her appointment to CHRO for Tools & Outdoor."

Lucas has more than 35 years of human resources experience, serving for the last 10 years as the most senior HR executive for global multinational companies in the Fortune 50 and Fortune 150, including Lockheed Martin and Goodyear. He has also held senior human resources roles at Microsoft, Kodak and Merck. Lucas was most recently the founder of True North Human Capital Consulting, LLC, where he provided counsel to Fortune 200 and private companies across all areas of human capital strategies, including institutionalizing best-in-class HR programs and establishing global talent management systems.

"I am honored to join Stanley Black & Decker, a leading manufacturing company known for its iconic brands and developing innovative products and services that empower people to do better, safer and more significant work," said Lucas. "As the company celebrates its 180th anniversary in 2023, I look forward to contributing to its rich history and culture as we advance Stanley Black & Decker's business transformation while keeping its high-performing employees at the core."

Lucas earned a M.A. in Labor and Industrial Relations from St. Francis University and a B.A. in Economics from Washington and Jefferson College. He was awarded the Maurice Cleveland Waltersdorf Award for distinguished and innovation leadership from Washington and Jefferson College in 2017.

About Stanley Black & Decker
Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

Media Contact:
Debora Raymond
Vice President, Public Relations
[email protected]
203-640-8054

Investor Contact:
Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
860-827-3833

