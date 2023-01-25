Telecom Customer Demand for Vuzix Smart Glasses Running on 4G and 5G Networks Continues to Steadily Expand

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company continues to see growing smart glasses demand within the telecom service provider vertical as more devices take advantage of 4G and 5G networks to provide low latency remote support. Over the last 60 days, Vuzix has received a collective mid-six figure orders placed by several customers for such use.

M400_Glasses_1.jpg

Remote support over provider 4G and 5G networks using Vuzix smart glasses can enhance collaborations, increase productivity, streamline workflows, and improve customer satisfaction. They can connect workers on their plant floor or in the field with moment-of-need support from experts across the cellular network, including relevant work instructions and diagnostic assistance. Live video streaming means remote experts can see exactly what the smart glasses wearer is seeing in real time, record it and allow others to augment the wearer's view with overlays and assistive tools. For telecom service providers, significant opportunities exist for both internal and external customer use.

"Smart glasses use within the wireless carrier vertical of enterprise is picking up steam as we've seen growing customer orders for remote support using 4G and 5G networks," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We are dealing with many of the largest telecom companies in the world at this point and these continuing orders represent the tip of the iceberg in this vertical going forward. From our rugged M-Series smart glasses to our growing family of waveguide-based see-through smart glasses including our recently introduced Ultralite, no company in the world can offer customers a more competitive selection of wearable high-performance devices than Vuzix.""

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 274 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and future opportunities with these telcom customers, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,
Vuzix Corporation
[email protected]
Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,
Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

OPTAC-X Media Relations Contact:

Joel Staley
OPTAC-X
SVP of Communications
[email protected]
(407) 242-9994

Vuzix_Corporation_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY95975&sd=2023-01-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telecom-customer-demand-for-vuzix-smart-glasses-running-on-4g-and-5g-networks-continues-to-steadily-expand-301730115.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY95975&Transmission_Id=202301250815PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY95975&DateId=20230125
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.