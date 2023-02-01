WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced it was named a Finalist in the Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year category in the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.



“For the second year in a row, ibex is delighted to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our relentless commitment and laser focus on delivering amazing customer experiences for our clients,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. “I want to congratulate and thank our amazing team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals around the world, who deserve all the credit for this award. At ibex, we believe that providing the best employee experience and award-winning technology enable us to deliver the best CX for our clients at every customer interaction.”

The award winners will be crowned at the gala banquet on Friday, March 3, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year’s competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world’s leading business awards shows including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

“2023 Finalists have every reason to be proud of their achievements and the recognition they’ve received from the Stevie judges,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “We invite every Finalist organization to bring their teams together at the March 3 awards banquet in Las Vegas to celebrate their recognition together.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.



ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

