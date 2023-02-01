CenterWell Senior Primary Care will open 10 new senior-focused primary care centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex throughout 2023. This will mark the company’s debut in North Texas, giving local seniors access to CenterWell’s personalized, care-team approach to healthcare. The first two centers’ grand openings are Feb. 1 (CenterWell Camp Bowie West) and Feb. 2 (CenterWell Seminary), both from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is one of the fastest-growing senior-focused, value-based care providers in the country. Together with its sister brand Conviva Care Center, CenterWell Senior Primary Care delivers care to seniors in more than 220 centers across 11 states, with plans to open 30-50 new centers per year through 2025.

“The Dallas-Fort Worth area continues its rapid growth, and a good portion of that growth is in the senior population,” said Sue Lamb, Market Vice President for Dallas-Fort Worth. “We are just thrilled to be entering this market right now. With our focus on underserved communities, we bring a new level of access to quality, coordinated care for seniors in this important market.”

Theresa Brown, D.O., CenterWell’s West Divisional Chief Medical Officer, said CenterWell is known for its focus on whole-person health.

“Texas seniors deserve a primary care provider who works hard getting to know them,” said Brown, a Fort Worth native whose division includes the Texas markets. “Because of our attention to the whole person, we can spend 30 to 40 minutes with each patient every time they come in, which is two to three times longer than what they may be used to at traditional doctors’ offices. Our integrated care teams know that seniors often contend with a variety of physical, social and emotional needs, all of which affect their overall health. We work to address each of the factors that contribute to a patient’s wellbeing.”

All new CenterWell Senior Primary Care locations in Fort Worth, Dallas and the Mid-Cities area will be staffed by board-certified physicians, nurses and behavioral health specialists, and patients will also have access to clinical pharmacists and referral specialists who have been specially trained to treat the senior population. In addition to its healthcare offerings, CenterWell facilities include activity centers for local seniors.

CenterWell Camp Bowie West, located at 9108 Camp Bowie West, and CenterWell Seminary, 4200 South Fwy, Suite 1990, both in Fort Worth, began accepting patients in November, with grand opening events set for Feb. 1 and 2, 2023, respectively. Additional centers opening soon include:

North Buckner

3312 N Buckner Blvd, Suite 213

Dallas, TX 75228

(Grand opening Feb. 16, 2023)

Other centers with planned openings this year include Redbird, Arlington, South Garland, Grand Prairie, North Richland Hills, Richardson, and CenterWell Northwest Dallas. Details will be released at a later date.

The new CenterWell facilities are planning to hire around 100 employees in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and all positions offer competitive salaries and benefits. CenterWell is looking to fill the following positions as soon as possible with qualified candidates. Bilingual Spanish-speaking candidates are strongly encouraged to apply:

Primary Care Physicians

Nurse Practitioners

Medical Assistants

RN Care Coaches

Certified Coders

Front Office Medical Record Clerks

Referral Coordinators

Training Consultants

To learn more about employment opportunities or to apply for positions, visit CenterWellCareers.com.

The Primary Care Organization of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), which includes CenterWell Senior Primary Care, serves more than 240,000 members from many different Medicare Advantage health plans, as well as some patients who have Original Medicare.

For more information on CenterWell Senior Primary Care, please visit CenterWellPrimaryCare.com.

About CenterWell Senior Primary Care

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is a primary care medical group practice with centers open in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has a strong emphasis on senior-focused primary care for members of Medicare Advantage health plans and Original Medicare beneficiaries and is committed to providing personalized, high-quality primary care combined with an excellent patient experience. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has experience in both the treatment and management of most chronic and acute-care conditions. The practices also provide health education and value-added, well-being services at the centers and around their neighborhoods to help both patients and community members improve their health. Learn more at CenterWellPrimaryCare.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

