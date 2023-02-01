Five9 Named a Leader in the 2023 Aragon Research Globe™ for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Five9 Inc., a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005183/en/

ConvoAIinICCgraphic_%281%29.jpg

Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center, 2023

Aragon+Research analysts evaluated 14 providers that are including conversational AI technology within their intelligent contact center offerings, or providing solutions focused exclusively for the ICC. Providers were ranked based on Strategy, Performance and Reach, and Five9 earned top positioning on the Strategy scale for strengths including its focus on Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs), its no-code IVA development platform, full support for digital and voice channels and agent assist, and the ability to provide real-time information to help live agents handle calls.

“Five9 has continued to make AI, automation, and analytics part of its core product strategy and its march to be a global provider is seeing success,” said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research. “Five9’s focus on its IVA platform, market expansion into Europe, and white glove implementation service are helping it continue to win new customers and retain existing ones.”

This acknowledgment comes on the heels of Five9’s announcement of a new+European+research+and+development+hub+in+Porto%2C+Portugal, which will continue to accelerate investments in artificial intelligence and cloud operations and further extend the company’s expansion into Europe. Five9 also recently announced+new+product+capabilities, including rich media for self-service digital and voice channels, multi-modal engagement capabilities, real-time language translation, enhanced developer tools for Five9 IVA Studio users, and integrated analytics to optimize interactions.

“Five9 is honored to be identified as a leader in providing conversational AI for the contact center,” said Callan Schebella, EVP, Product Management, Five9. “We believe this acknowledgement reflects the success of our vision to deliver solutions that make AI persistent throughout the customer and agent experience, along with tools that make it easier for contact center teams to build, deploy, train and derive insights from the AI and the data that feeds it.”

For more information, read a reprint of selected content from the+Aragon+Research+Globe+for+Conversational+AI+in+the+ICC%2C+2023.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,500 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, Dare+to+Reimagine+podcast.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230125005183r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005183/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.