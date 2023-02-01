MeridianLink Expands Business Lending Capabilities

2 hours ago
MeridianLink%2C+Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced the availability of MeridianLink® Business. Originally launched as Atlas Platform® by StreetShares®, which was acquired in 2022, MeridianLink Business is a key component of the Company’s multi-product platform, MeridianLink® One. The enhanced business lending offering brings together the innovation of both the StreetShares and MeridianLink teams to optimize financial institutions’ business lending capabilities.

“From the start, we were impressed with StreetShares’ state-of-the-art business lending offerings, including business loans and business lines of credit, and we are proud to offer these solutions under the MeridianLink name,” said Devesh Khare, chief product officer at MeridianLink. “We are excited to share MeridianLink Business—the business lending component of our multi-product platform, MeridianLink One—with our customers and their communities.”

MeridianLink Business enables banks and credit unions to optimize the end-to-end business lending process, digitally engage borrowers, and leverage advanced technology for smart decisioning. Built by experienced business bankers, the platform enables community lenders to use data-driven technology to deliver a superior digital banking experience to their business customers. It also specifically addresses the key challenges in business risk assessment and decisioning to meet the financing needs of businesses efficiently.

An end-to-end applicant-to-core system, MeridianLink Business is rapidly enabled, allowing organizations to get up and running in a fully digital business lending environment in 90 days or less. Key product features include:

  • Powerful automation for smart decisioning
  • Digital document collection for easy document access and review
  • Fully digital, mobile-enabled application and business owner hub
  • Decisioning tools, including cash flow analysis and proprietary risk rating tools
  • Electronic loan offer and acceptance with online closing and document exchange
  • Advanced analytics on loan portfolio

For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meridianlink.com%2Fproducts-business.

ABOUT MERIDIANLINK

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink’s scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities.

Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

