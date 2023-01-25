AkzoNobel using 100% renewable electricity in North America

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AkzoNobel (AKZA; AKZOY) is materializing its ambition of reducing the company's carbon emissions in operations by 50 percent by 2030 through driving continuous energy efficiency and transitioning to 100 percent renewable electricity across all our sites globally. In North America, the company has achieved a milestone with the use of 100 percent renewable electricity now in place at all locations including manufacturing, offices, warehouses and research and development facilities.

AkzoNobel.jpg

It's gratifying to be the first paints and coatings company to set science-based sustainability targets.

"We've aligned our own sustainability ambitions with the Paris agreement, which aims to limit global warming and ensure that global temperature rise does not exceed 1.5˚C above pre-industrial levels," said

John Griffin , North America Regional Director, and Commercial Director of Automotive and Specialty Coatings. "It's gratifying to be the first paints and coatings company to set science-based sustainability targets by announcing carbon reduction targets for the full value chain and doing what we said we would do by using 100 percent renewable electricity."

AkzoNobel's target is to reduce carbon emissions for the whole value chain by 50 percent by 2030 (baseline 2018). This will apply to the company's own operations, as well as its partners, such as customers and suppliers. The targets were officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in September 2021.

In 2017, the company already joined the RE100 initiative uniting the world's most influential businesses committed to 100 percent renewable electricity – developed by the international non-profit organization The Climate Group in partnership with CDP (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project).

Examples of how AkzoNobel is achieving its ambitions include:

Lowering energy consumption

  • Energy efficiency – improving the energy efficiency of equipment and installations, including LED and compressed air systems.
  • A strong focus on behavior –we create awareness (for example by making energy use visible), and actively manage shutdown management and resource efficiency.

Shifting to 100% renewable electricity

  • Self-generated renewable electricity – by installing solar panels at a number of our locations. We're in the process of continuously increasing this number as part of a global program.
  • Source renewable electricity – the electricity generated by our solar panels cover part of our total electricity consumption needs. For the remainder, we'll continue to purchase renewable electricity with certificates of origin, power purchase agreements and Guarantees of Origins.

About AkzoNobel

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities – and the environment – are increasingly relying on. That's why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

favicon.png?sn=CG95907&sd=2023-01-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akzonobel-using-100-renewable-electricity-in-north-america-301730385.html

SOURCE AkzoNobel

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG95907&Transmission_Id=202301250913PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG95907&DateId=20230125
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.