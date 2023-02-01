CBIZ Human Capital Management Achieves Nacha Certification

CBIZ Human Capital Management (CBIZ HCM) recently obtained Nacha Certified status by completing a rigorous voluntary accreditation program demonstrating their dedication to maintaining high standards regarding the movement of payroll funds through the Automated Clearing House (ACH) Network.

"ACH compliance is critical for our business," said Jim King, President of CBIZ Human Capital Management. “Given the volume of ACH transactions processed each year on behalf of our clients, this designation furthers our commitment to providing best-in-class service while demonstrating our dedication to maintaining the highest standards possible regarding the movement of payroll funds.”

Nacha governs the ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast direct deposits and direct payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services. Nacha Certified firms are a select group of organizations that have committed their practice to ensuring their clients' success and efficiency and issuing high-quality ACH payment processing.

“CBIZ Human Capital Management is honored to have received the Nacha certification for our role as a third-party sender through the ACH Network,” added King.

CBIZ HCM is a division of CBIZ, Inc. that helps businesses navigate the challenges and intricacies of payroll, time and attendance, human resources, and employee benefits. Streamlined processes give companies the resources to guide their employees’ professional lifecycle, from hiring to retirement. CBIZ HCM uses industry knowledge, a deep bench of over 300 talented experts, and the resources of a national firm to implement and guide strategies that drive human capital success. Their solutions empower companies to attract and retain talent and ensure organizational productivity. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cbiz.com%2Fhcm.

About CBIZ Inc.

CBIZ is a leading provider of financial, insurance, and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cbiz.com.

