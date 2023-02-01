Sterling Ranch Plans to Roll Out up to 8-Gig Internet in Partnership With Lumen

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Sterling Ranch, Colorado’s 21st century master-planned community with more than 1,600 occupied homes (12,000-plus residences are planned) on 3,400 acres, is proud to announce an expansion of its existing relationship with Lumen (formerly CenturyLink) that will bring some of the fastest internet speeds to any community in the Denver metro area. Sterling Ranch (www.sterlingranchcolorado.com) has always been a leader in the market with high-speed internet and this is the next leap forward.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005110/en/

Sterling_Ranch_logo.jpg

(Graphic: Sterling Ranch)

The new technology, XGS-PON, is expected to be available throughout all of Sterling Ranch by the end of 2024 and will enable internet speeds of up to 8 gigabits per second, 40 times faster than the average advertised U.S. download speed*. This is possible due to the investment by Sterling Ranch to have fiber into every home in the community.

“Providing our residents with the ultimate in technology has always been our vision for Sterling Ranch, and the introduction of the XGS-PON technology is the latest example of how our goals are continuing to be achieved,” said Brock Smethills, President of Sterling Ranch Development Company. “Whether it’s for our many residents who work from home and depend on fast internet speeds and strong connections, managing their utility usage, water and energy conservation, or home safety and security, we are developing a ‘smart city’ at Sterling Ranch.”

The XGS-PON technology is being made available at Sterling Ranch by Lumen+Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), through its premier fiber internet service, Quantum+Fiber. The multi-gig service delivers up to 8 gigabits per second symmetrical internet speeds currently in select locations with plans to add new areas throughout 2023 and 2024.

Quantum Fiber is built for the always-online home and small business, with a focus on symmetrical high-speed fiber connectivity and a fully enabled digital customer experience offering:

  • Gigabit and multi-gigabit broadband speeds
  • Unlimited data on a 99.9% reliable network based on network uptime or availability
  • Symmetrical upload and download speeds
  • 100% digital ordering and subscription-based billing

* Based on the weighted average advertised U.S. data connection download speed of participating Internet Service Providers of 193.9 Mbps. FCC Measuring Fixed Broadband Eleventh Report, December 2021.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230125005110r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005110/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.