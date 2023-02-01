Sterling Ranch, Colorado’s 21st century master-planned community with more than 1,600 occupied homes (12,000-plus residences are planned) on 3,400 acres, is proud to announce an expansion of its existing relationship with Lumen (formerly CenturyLink) that will bring some of the fastest internet speeds to any community in the Denver metro area. Sterling Ranch (www.sterlingranchcolorado.com) has always been a leader in the market with high-speed internet and this is the next leap forward.

The new technology, XGS-PON, is expected to be available throughout all of Sterling Ranch by the end of 2024 and will enable internet speeds of up to 8 gigabits per second, 40 times faster than the average advertised U.S. download speed*. This is possible due to the investment by Sterling Ranch to have fiber into every home in the community.

“Providing our residents with the ultimate in technology has always been our vision for Sterling Ranch, and the introduction of the XGS-PON technology is the latest example of how our goals are continuing to be achieved,” said Brock Smethills, President of Sterling Ranch Development Company. “Whether it’s for our many residents who work from home and depend on fast internet speeds and strong connections, managing their utility usage, water and energy conservation, or home safety and security, we are developing a ‘smart city’ at Sterling Ranch.”

The XGS-PON technology is being made available at Sterling Ranch by Lumen+Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), through its premier fiber internet service, Quantum+Fiber. The multi-gig service delivers up to 8 gigabits per second symmetrical internet speeds currently in select locations with plans to add new areas throughout 2023 and 2024.

Quantum Fiber is built for the always-online home and small business, with a focus on symmetrical high-speed fiber connectivity and a fully enabled digital customer experience offering:

Gigabit and multi-gigabit broadband speeds

Unlimited data on a 99.9% reliable network based on network uptime or availability

Symmetrical upload and download speeds

100% digital ordering and subscription-based billing

* Based on the weighted average advertised U.S. data connection download speed of participating Internet Service Providers of 193.9 Mbps. FCC Measuring Fixed Broadband Eleventh Report, December 2021.

