Public Safety Threat Alliance Joins CISA's Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative to Enhance Cybersecurity Posture of United States and Strategic International Partners

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Motorola+Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the Public+Safety+Threat+Alliance+%28PSTA%29 has become a member of the Joint+Cyber+Defense+Collaborative+%28JCDC%29, the premier cybersecurity public-private partnership established by the Cybersecurity+and+Infrastructure+Security+Agency+%28CISA%29. The PSTA is a cyber threat Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) recognized by CISA that provides actionable information to public safety agencies across the globe to improve their resilience and defense capabilities.

JCDC leads development of the nation’s cyber defense plans by working across the public and private sectors to help defend against cyber threats to U.S. critical infrastructure. The collaboration promotes national resilience by coordinating actions across federal agencies, state, local, tribal and territorial partners and private sector entities to identify, protect against, detect and respond to malicious cyber activity targeting U.S. critical infrastructure.

Motorola Solutions established the PSTA in 2022, and it has since expanded to nearly 150 members focused on collecting and sharing input about ransomware attacks, indicators of compromise and other malicious activity directly or indirectly impacting public safety and mission-critical systems. The growing list of member organizations includes the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Michigan’s Public Safety Communications System, Peel Regional Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

“Joining the JCDC furthers the PSTA’s commitment to helping protect the public safety community and other stakeholders, including government agencies and businesses,” said Scott Kaine, corporate vice president of Cybersecurity, Motorola Solutions. “We invite all public safety agencies to join us in our mission of combatting increasingly complex and disruptive cyber threats for the safety of the constituents we serve.”

Membership+in+the+PSTA is open to all public safety agencies, and there is no cost to join for public sector organizations.

About the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative
Pursuant to new authority from Congress, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) established JCDC in August 2021 to transform traditional public-private partnerships into real-time public-private operational collaboration and shift the paradigm from reacting to threats and vulnerabilities to proactively planning and taking steps to mitigate them. JCDC combines the visibility, insight, and innovation of the private sector with the capabilities and authorities of the federal cyber ecosystem to collectively drive down cyber risk to the nation at scale. Learn more about JCDC at CISA.gov%2FJCDC.

About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230125005089r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005089/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.