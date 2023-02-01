ASGN Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) announced today that it expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET to be followed by its regular quarterly conference call later that day at 4:30 p.m. ET hosted by Ted Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of ASGN. The Company’s prepared remarks will be posted to its website prior to the call.

The dial-in number for this conference call is 877-407-0792 (+1-201-689-8263 outside the United States). Please reference Conference ID number 13734748. A replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on February 8, 2023 until February 22, 2023. The dial-in number for the replay is 844-512-2921 (+1-412-317-6671 outside the United States) and the replay access code is 13734748. The webcast for this call will be available at www.asgn.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit us at www.asgn.com.

