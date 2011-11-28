Bit Brother Reached Potential Collaboration with Blockworx1 for a Sell Price of $1,200,000

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 25, 2023

CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Brother Limited (the "Company," "we", "BTB" or "Bit Brother") (NASDAQ: BTB), through its subsidiary Bit Brother New York Inc ("BTB NY"), signed an LOI with Blockworx1 LLC ("Blockworx1") for the potential sale of assets and services for total purchase price of $1,200,000.

Blockworx1 is offering to sell 2-acre tract of land zoned for industrial use located at 5418 Lockheed Way, Abilene, TX 79603 ("property") that includes 5 MW of existing electrical load capacity with a potential to be scaled up to 10 MW of total electrical load capacity. Blockworx1 will also Development services to complete the build out of the aforementioned property for the purpose of cryptocurrency mining, including site design, selection and oversight of contractors, coordination in obtaining project approval and final inspection sign-off, negotiation and procurement of power purchase agreement(s) for 5 MW of electrical load, advisory and support for cryptocurrency mining hardware, and post-electrification site management to operationalize 5 MW of mining capacity.

About Bit Brother Limited

Bit Brother Limited (formerly known as Urban Tea, Inc.) was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a company with limited liability on November 28, 2011. Our business currently consists of the distribution and retail of specialty tea products. We have conducted research and planning of our blockchain technology and cryptocurrency mining business since 2021. For more information, please visit: www.bitbrother.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but not are limited to, the risk factors described by BTB in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

  • Local government's policies and regulatory oversight of cryptocurrency mining operations and our other operations;
  • BTB's cryptocurrency mining business is still under development, with many uncertainties in the future direction and integration of BTB's other business segments;
  • Failure to manage the newly launched cryptocurrency mining business effectively;
  • Failure to access a large quantity of power at reasonable costs could significantly increase BTB operating expenses and adversely affect demand for BTB's mining activities;
  • Any significant or prolonged failure in the cryptocurrency mining facilities that BTB operates or services it provides, including events beyond its control, would lead to significant costs and disruptions and would reduce the attractiveness of its facilities, harm its business reputation and have a material adverse effect on its results of operation;
  • Security breaches or alleged security breaches of our cryptocurrency mining servers could disrupt BTB operations and have a material adverse effect on its business, financial condition and results of operation; and
  • Fluctuation of the crypto price;
  • Other risks and uncertainties indicated in BTB's SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by BTB.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

www.bitbrother.com

favicon.png?sn=CN96403&sd=2023-01-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bit-brother-reached-potential-collaboration-with-blockworx1-for-a-sell-price-of-1-200-000--301730443.html

SOURCE Bit Brother Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN96403&Transmission_Id=202301250945PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN96403&DateId=20230125
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.