This year, Febreze is elevating to higher summits to announce its much-anticipated 2023 Scent of the Year. Introducing Mountain, a sophisticated scent that reflects our efforts to connect with the earth and create moments of zen amid the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The 2023 Scent of the Year honors the beauty of the great outdoors, evoking the sweet serenity of uninterrupted nature.

The first and dominant note of Mountain is alpine, a fresh scent with a hint of crisp fruit, reminiscent of fresh air on a cool winter day. Alpine melds with the aromatic fragrances of North American wildflowers and violet leaves, before being rounded out with the soothing smell of woodsy cedar.

“The world is prioritizing well-being more than ever before,” said Febreze master perfumer Rafael Trujillo. “As we continue to bring mindfulness to the forefront, connecting to nature has become an essential aspect in life - from the activities we pursue, to the food we eat, to the atmosphere we create when we scent style our homes. Febreze Mountain transports you outside and calms your mind – it is a complex scent that is both powerful yet calming.”

Trujillo and the team of expert perfumers at the Febreze Fragrance Group, a special division within P&G’s Innovation Foresight of Fragrance and Ingredients, designed the Scent of the Year to reflect how consumers today are feeling and the scents they're craving in their home. After conducting an intensive research and development process that included seasonal scent analysis and global trend forecasts, the Group identified a collective focus on wellness, need for increased mindfulness, and thirst for the outdoors that informed the creation of Mountain.

With more of a focus on wellness and mindfulness, Mountain is an easy way to bring the serenity of great outdoors into your home through the pleasure of scent, giving you an escape from the chaos of everyday life. Febreze Mountain is formulated to suit every home and scent style, whether you love to use an air freshener, plug-in, fabric spray, car, wax melts, or Small Spaces. It comes in a variety of forms with a perfect option for all areas and needs. It is available online or at major retailers nationwide with an MSRP range of $4.49 — $6.49. To learn more about the 2023 Scent of the Year, visit www.Febreze.com%2Fen-us%2FScent-of-the-Year.

ABOUT FEBREZE

In 1998, Procter & Gamble (P&G) gave households a breath of fresh air with the launch of Febreze®, known today as the preeminent brand for providing a fresh, clean scent and fighting odors on fabrics and in the air. Febreze® features a line of products with freshness capabilities that range from fighting the toughest pet odors and tackling sweat stink to decorating the home with scent and freshening on the go. Febreze® continues to be one of the fastest growing brands in P&G’s portfolio of household brands and bring innovative products to market.

ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com%2Fnews.

