SHUFRO ROSE & CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 342 stocks valued at a total of $1.19Bil. The top holdings were IBTD(5.80%), BSCQ(5.44%), and IBDR(5.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SHUFRO ROSE & CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SHUFRO ROSE & CO LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IBDR by 2,733,032 shares. The trade had a 6.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.12.

On 01/25/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $23.79 per share and a market cap of $1.45Bil. The stock has returned -5.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 2,784,203 shares in NAS:IBTD, giving the stock a 5.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.58 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $24.757 per share and a market cap of $2.42Bil. The stock has returned -0.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SHUFRO ROSE & CO LLC bought 3,386,174 shares of NAS:BSCQ for a total holding of 3,403,754. The trade had a 5.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.72.

On 01/25/2023, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $19.2 per share and a market cap of $1.60Bil. The stock has returned -5.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 257,338 shares in NAS:ACWI, giving the stock a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.65000000000001 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $89.48999999999999 per share and a market cap of $19.15Bil. The stock has returned -7.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a price-book ratio of 2.43.

The guru sold out of their 169,283-share investment in BATS:GSEW. Previously, the stock had a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.5 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $60.19 per share and a market cap of $541.71Mil. The stock has returned -5.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a price-book ratio of 3.01.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

