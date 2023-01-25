Edge Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $430.00Mil. The top holdings were PFF(10.86%), SHY(8.08%), and AAPL(6.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Edge Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PFF by 182,759 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.94.

On 01/25/2023, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $33.0325 per share and a market cap of $14.00Bil. The stock has returned -8.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought 51,321 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 189,659. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.43000000000001.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.355 per share and a market cap of $41.71Bil. The stock has returned -3.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 23,211 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/25/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.9201 per share and a market cap of $2,199.97Bil. The stock has returned -11.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-book ratio of 43.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.41 and a price-sales ratio of 5.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWM by 16,686 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.2.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $184.51 per share and a market cap of $52.83Bil. The stock has returned -6.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.96.

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 58,163 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.68.

On 01/25/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $40.645 per share and a market cap of $170.70Bil. The stock has returned -18.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

