WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 45 stocks valued at a total of $353.00Mil. The top holdings were MGC(19.98%), VTI(9.93%), and SCHF(9.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 44,932 shares of ARCA:SPIP for a total holding of 127,525. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.72.

On 01/25/2023, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF traded for a price of $26.4024 per share and a market cap of $2.24Bil. The stock has returned -8.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 2,745-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $275.95 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $281.46 per share and a market cap of $147.54Bil. The stock has returned -17.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a price-book ratio of 5.38.

WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 10,317 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.73.

On 01/25/2023, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $53.1123 per share and a market cap of $14.21Bil. The stock has returned -7.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 5,663 shares of ARCA:IWL for a total holding of 14,347. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.44.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF traded for a price of $92.59 per share and a market cap of $875.53Mil. The stock has returned -9.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a price-book ratio of 4.07.

WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:IGIB by 9,717 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.78.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.58 per share and a market cap of $10.79Bil. The stock has returned -8.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

