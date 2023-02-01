Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis.

Topping this year’s list is Broken+Mouth in Los Angeles, CA. With a 5-star rating and more than 1,300 reviews, the Hawaiian-Korean cafe serves up comfort food dishes like spam musubi, a seaweed-wrapped spam dish on purple rice, and meat jun, a traditional fried beef dish that Yelpers say reminds them of home. Broken Mouth’s unlikely location in a downtown food hall makes this local favorite a true hidden gem.

"From food trucks and sandwich shops to fine dining establishments, the Top 100 list reflects the diverse tastes and uniqueness of our community of users," said Tara Lewis, Yelp’s Trend Expert. "It is powered by the people, not a small group of restaurant critics, and we look forward to consumers continuing to share their dining experiences in their reviews."

For the first time, island cuisine led the top 5 this year. High-ranking island restaurants include Kaaloa%27s+Super+Js+Authentic+Hawaiian+Food (#2)—a “favorite spot” on the Big Island for its juicy laulau (pork wrapped in taro leaf)—and Adela%26rsquo%3Bs+Country+Eatery (#5), whose colorful “10-star” noodles made with local ingredients put the popular takeout stand on Oahu’s dining map.

This year, California swept the list with 28 restaurants across Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and more. Florida is runner-up with 14 restaurants. Cities with top restaurants include Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Tampa. Texas followed with 8 restaurants across the Austin and Houston metropolitan areas. Rounding out the top 5 most represented states are Nevada and Arizona with 5 and 4 restaurants each.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Top+100, Yelp revealed data and insights about the honorees across the past decade. Since its 2014 debut, the list has recognized more than 700 establishments across 376 cities. Over the last decade, Las Vegas saw the greatest number of restaurants on the list, with more than 30 restaurant appearances. Los Angeles and San Diego were close runner ups with 28 restaurant appearances each over the years. From a San+Diego+food+truck to a beloved family-run+Mexican+restaurant in Phoenix, Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat highlights the local favorites diners enjoy most.

Looking for your next great meal? To access, follow or embed Yelp’s 2023 list of the Top 100 restaurants in the United States, visit the Collection on the Yelp app. Read more about this year’s winning restaurants on Yelp and learn more about the 10th anniversary of the Top 100 Places to Eat list at top100.yelp.com.

Methodology: To determine Yelp’s Top Places to Eat in 2023, Yelp reached out to the user community first, requesting individuals to submit favorite U.S. restaurants. Yelp’s data science team analyzed the submissions from the community to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, with geographic representation based on equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants nationally. Yelp further curated the list with the expertise of our Community Managers around the country to finalize the rankings. The resulting list is collaborative and passion driven – an accurate reflection of the Yelp Community itself.

