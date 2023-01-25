Private Wealth Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $874.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.05%), MSFT(7.96%), and TMO(5.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Private Wealth Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 112,278-share investment in NAS:PFF. Previously, the stock had a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.94 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $33.0325 per share and a market cap of $14.00Bil. The stock has returned -8.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Private Wealth Partners, LLC bought 15,507 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 290,052. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/25/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $233.98 per share and a market cap of $1,744.20Bil. The stock has returned -17.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-book ratio of 10.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.36 and a price-sales ratio of 8.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 8,746 shares in ARCA:IVV, giving the stock a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $384.6 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $396.62 per share and a market cap of $298.04Bil. The stock has returned -7.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

The guru established a new position worth 9,719 shares in NYSE:SPGI, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $329.63 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $362.64 per share and a market cap of $118.15Bil. The stock has returned -8.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-book ratio of 3.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.76 and a price-sales ratio of 10.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 8,418 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $382.87 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $393.76 per share and a market cap of $369.12Bil. The stock has returned -7.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-book ratio of 3.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

