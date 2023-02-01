Built In Honors Q2 with 2023 Best Places to Work Award

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO

NYSE:QTWO, Financial), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced it was honored in Built In’s 2023 Best Places to Work Awards. Q2 earned a place on the following lists: U.S. 100 Best Large Places to Work, Austin 100 Best Places to Work, Austin 100 Best Large Places to Work, Atlanta 100 Best Places to Work and Atlanta 100 Best Large Places to Work. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in enterprise markets, and honors companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized both locally and nationally for the culture and benefits we offer at Q2,” said Kim Rutledge, executive vice president, People for Q2. “At Q2, our mission is to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions, and we believe our talented and passionate people and their commitment to our communities make the difference.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates search for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor’s Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

