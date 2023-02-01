Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Planet Fitness, Inc. (“Planet Fitness” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLNT) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 19, 2023, The Bear Cave published a report alleging, among other things, that Planet Fitness overbilled customers and prevented them from cancelling their memberships, resulting in numerous consumer complaints to states’ attorneys general.

On this news, Planet Fitness’s stock price fell $3.72, or 4.5%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $79.22 per share on January 20, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Planet Fitness securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

