WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1177 stocks valued at a total of $2.54Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.52%), AAPL(5.34%), and SPY(4.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC bought 39,936 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 178,410. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.73.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $254.98 per share and a market cap of $67.19Bil. The stock has returned -0.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a price-book ratio of 2.29.

During the quarter, WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC bought 14,925 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 281,514. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 01/25/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $393.76 per share and a market cap of $369.12Bil. The stock has returned -7.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-book ratio of 3.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC bought 148,627 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 980,020. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.6.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.44 per share and a market cap of $74.76Bil. The stock has returned -9.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

During the quarter, WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC bought 71,073 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 105,024. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.87.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $87.83 per share and a market cap of $35.26Bil. The stock has returned -13.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a price-book ratio of 2.21.

WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 118,666 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.98.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $51.12 per share and a market cap of $72.11Bil. The stock has returned -10.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

