Barclays announces the appointments of Douglas Melsheimer as a Managing Director in Technology Investment Banking, and Vladimir Ganchev as a Managing Director in Technology M&A. Mr. Melsheimer will focus on software, with emphasis on Human Capital Management (HCM) Software and Customer Experience (CX), and will report to Marco Valla, Global Head of Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) Banking at Barclays. Mr. Ganchev will report to Richard Hardegree, Head of Technology M&A at Barclays. Both Mr. Melsheimer and Mr. Ganchev will be based in New York.

Mr. Melsheimer joins Barclays from Goldman Sachs where he was a Managing Director in the TMT and Cross Markets Group (CMG) teams. At Goldman Sachs, he helped to establish and expand the CMG practice, which has grown into a multi-billion dollar business. With close to twenty-five years of advisory experience, Mr. Melsheimer has led the origination and execution of a number of high-profile transactions. His most recent transactions include advising on the sale of Greenhouse Software to TPG, the acquisition of Cornerstone on behalf of Clearlake, the sale of Optimizely to Episerver/Insight, the IPOs and follow-ons of DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV), the IPO of Livevox (NASDAQ: LVOX), the sale of Jaggaer to Cinven, the sale of Hirevue to Carlyle and the sale of iCIMS to Vista Equity. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs in 2017, Mr. Melsheimer co-founded the investment banking boutiques Bulger Partners (acquired by EY/Parthenon) and Harbor View Advisors.

“We are delighted to welcome Doug to Barclays and to our Tech Banking team. His deep industry expertise, extensive strategic and investor relationships, and proven transactional capabilities will generate tremendous value for our clients,” said Marco Valla, Global Head of TMT Banking. “Doug’s appointment is further evidence of our dedication to investing in top level talent in order to enable us to continue to build on our successes and strong momentum in our Tech franchise.”

Mr. Ganchev joins Barclays from Credit Suisse, where he advised Corporate and Private Equity clients on all aspects of M&A, including preparation, deal strategy and approach, structuring, tactics, negotiations with counterparties, and process management. He has broad experience across Software, Services, Payments, Semi-conductors and Internet, and has advised on M&A transactions totaling over $100bn in value. Prior to joining Credit Suisse in early 2014, Mr. Ganchev worked for Macquarie Capital, where he started his career in 2010.

“Vlad is an excellent addition to Barclays and our team, and his partnership will ensure that we continue to drive successful outcomes in our M&A franchise,” said Ihsan Essaid, Global Co-Head of M&A. “Vlad’s extensive transactional expertise, long-established relationships, and deep sector knowledge will generate considerable value for our clients.”

Barclays advised on two of the top three Tech M&A deals in 2022, acting as Financial Advisor to Broadcom Inc. on their acquisition of VMware Inc for $72.0bn, and as M&A Advisor to Elon Musk on his acquisition of Twitter for $41.0bn. Barclays also performed lead roles on some of the largest Tech Debt offerings in 2022, including as an Active Joint-Bookrunner for Amazon.com’s $8.25bn Senior Notes Offering, and as an Active Joint-Bookrunner for Meta Platforms’ Inaugural $10bn Multi-Tranche Senior Unsecured Notes Offering. Globally in the Tech space, Barclays ranked 5th for fee share. Additionally of note, Barclays was an Active Joint-bookrunner on Mobileye’s $1.0bn IPO.

