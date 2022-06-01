Ericsson announces changes to the Executive Team

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2023

  • Jenny Lindqvist is appointed Senior Vice President, and Head of Market Area Europe & Latin America, effective as of February 1, 2023
  • Becomes member of Ericsson's Executive Team reporting to CEO

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has appointed Jenny Lindqvist Senior Vice President, Head of Market Area Europe & Latin America, as of February 1, 2023. Effective the same date she will become member of the Ericsson Executive Team, reporting to the CEO. Jenny Lindqvist currently holds the position of Vice President and Head of Northern and Central Europe within Ericsson's Market Area Europe & Latin America.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, says: "I am very pleased to welcome Jenny as a member of the Executive Team. Jenny takes on this role at a pivotal time for Ericsson and the industry as we drive towards realizing the full potential of 5G technology by solidifying our leadership position in mobile networks. Under Jenny's leadership and leveraging her commercial and operations experience, I see an opportunity for Ericsson to further grow and shape the future of our business in Europe and Latin America with our leading customers."

Jenny Lindqvist says: "I am delighted to take on this exciting new role for Europe and Latin America. I look forward to working closely together with our customers and teams in this diverse Market Area to bring value, innovation, and vision to our fast-changing business environment and leverage our technology leadership in 5G."

Jenny Lindqvist has a Master of Science in Business & Economics from Stockholm School of Economics. Previous management positions within Ericsson Business Area and Market Area organizations include Head of Global Customer Unit Telia Company, Head of Solution Line Intelligent Transport Systems, Key Account Manager Telenor, Managed Services Engagement Lead and Business Manager Multimedia. Previous positions outside Ericsson include roles in management consulting in France and Sweden, as well as in Pharmaceuticals in the Philippines.

As a member of Ericsson's Executive Leadership Team, Jenny Lindqvist succeeds Stefan Koetz who has been acting in this role as of June 1, 2022. Stefan will take on a new role as Head of Strategic Projects for Market Area Europe & Latin America.

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here
Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here
https://twitter.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom
[email protected] (+46 10 719 69 92)
[email protected] (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3703143/1803464.pdf

Ericsson announces changes to the Executive Team

favicon.png?sn=IO96521&sd=2023-01-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ericsson-announces-changes-to-the-executive-team-301730578.html

SOURCE Ericsson

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO96521&Transmission_Id=202301251052PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO96521&DateId=20230125
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.