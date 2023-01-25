HALBERT HARGROVE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

111 WEST OCEAN BOULEVARD, SUITE 2300 LONG BEACH, CA 90802

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 164 stocks valued at a total of $1.40Bil. The top holdings were IVV(13.93%), NTSX(13.77%), and LDUR(7.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HALBERT HARGROVE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

HALBERT HARGROVE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHV by 891,896 shares. The trade had a 7.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.38.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.2033 per share and a market cap of $19.57Bil. The stock has returned 1.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, HALBERT HARGROVE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 1,436,867 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 1,461,377. The trade had a 6.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.45.

On 01/25/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $71.14 per share and a market cap of $48.96Bil. The stock has returned -3.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

The guru sold out of their 1,172,447-share investment in ARCA:AOR. Previously, the stock had a 4.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.76 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF traded for a price of $49.5499 per share and a market cap of $2.33Bil. The stock has returned -6.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a price-book ratio of 2.25.

During the quarter, HALBERT HARGROVE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 968,689 shares of ARCA:NTSI for a total holding of 2,514,082. The trade had a 2.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.15.

On 01/25/2023, WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund traded for a price of $34.34 per share and a market cap of $219.78Mil. The stock has returned -8.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

During the quarter, HALBERT HARGROVE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 808,569 shares of ARCA:NTSX for a total holding of 5,937,881. The trade had a 1.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.57.

On 01/25/2023, WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund traded for a price of $33.91 per share and a market cap of $742.63Mil. The stock has returned -14.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a price-book ratio of 3.89.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.