Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Choice Properties" or the "Trust") (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, February 23, 2023 in Toronto. At the event, members of Choice Properties’ senior leadership team will discuss the Trust’s strategic direction and current operations. Leaders from the Trust’s affiliates, Loblaw Companies Limited and George Weston Limited, will also be in attendance to provide insight into their collaborative, working relationships with the Trust.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. A live video webcast of the event will be available on Choice Properties’ website at www.choicereit.ca%2Fevents-webcasts starting at 1:30 PM ET and lasting for approximately three hours. A replay of the webcast and the related presentation materials will be available on the Trust’s website following the event.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties.

We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence.

For more information, visit Choice Properties’ website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties’ issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

