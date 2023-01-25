Greylin Investment Management, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

12490 GREYLIN WAY ORANGE, VA 22960

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $542.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(34.99%), XOM(12.20%), and OXY.WS(4.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Greylin Investment Management, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Greylin Investment Management, Inc bought 281,853 shares of NYSE:ALLY for a total holding of 307,408. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.59.

On 01/25/2023, Ally Financial Inc traded for a price of $31.3 per share and a market cap of $9.37Bil. The stock has returned -33.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ally Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-book ratio of 0.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Greylin Investment Management, Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 63,167 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.84999999999999.

On 01/25/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $117.6226 per share and a market cap of $311.41Bil. The stock has returned -0.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 305.51, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 22.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Greylin Investment Management, Inc bought 180,329 shares of NYSE:OGN for a total holding of 567,849. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.57.

On 01/25/2023, Organon & Co traded for a price of $31.16 per share and a market cap of $7.93Bil. The stock has returned 5.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Organon & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 7.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

During the quarter, Greylin Investment Management, Inc bought 188,230 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 815,913. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.77.

On 01/25/2023, Intel Corp traded for a price of $29.245 per share and a market cap of $120.69Bil. The stock has returned -39.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Greylin Investment Management, Inc reduced their investment in NAS:KHC by 100,486 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.97.

On 01/25/2023, The Kraft Heinz Co traded for a price of $39.815 per share and a market cap of $48.77Bil. The stock has returned 14.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kraft Heinz Co has a price-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-book ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.