Tarbox Family Office, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 95 stocks valued at a total of $456.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(31.12%), IJH(11.40%), and IEMG(7.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tarbox Family Office, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 98,338-share investment in ARCA:AGG. Previously, the stock had a 2.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.31999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.39 per share and a market cap of $86.84Bil. The stock has returned -8.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Tarbox Family Office, Inc. bought 207,227 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 242,404. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.41 per share and a market cap of $108.78Bil. The stock has returned -3.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

During the quarter, Tarbox Family Office, Inc. bought 153,213 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 157,957. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.92.

On 01/25/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.33 per share and a market cap of $24.38Bil. The stock has returned 1.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Tarbox Family Office, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 80,197 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.61.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $66.72 per share and a market cap of $96.12Bil. The stock has returned -3.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

During the quarter, Tarbox Family Office, Inc. bought 25,656 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 64,512. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.71.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $180.0351 per share and a market cap of $24.95Bil. The stock has returned -8.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

