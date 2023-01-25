Artemis Investment Management LLP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Artemis Investment Management LLP is an investment management firm based out of London, United Kingdom. The company was originally established by four partners, Mark Tyndall, John Dodd, Derek Stuart and Lindsay Whitelaw who are all still with the company. Artemis Investment Management has grown from its establishment in 1997 and now has an additional location in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. The company would grow independently from its inception until 2002 when a majority stake was acquired by ABN AMRO, which would then be passed on to Fortis. The company would then be bought out by Affiliated Managers Group in 2010 and Artemis Investment Management today is owned jointly by Affiliated Mangers Group and the Artemis Partners with AMG not having an active role in the day to day operations of the company. The company conducts its research both internally and externally, investing in the fixed income, commodities, and public equity markets. Artemis Investment Management conducts its teams through a “collegiate approach,” allowing a more open approach that facilitates the sharing of “each other's experience and knowledge, sharing ideas and insights between teams, specialist units operate with support from the wider business towards a common goal.” The company invests most heavily in the industrials sector, which alone makes up over a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, information technology, finance, and health care sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Artemis Investment Management holds its allocations an average of just under 3 quarters and, in the most recent quarter, has had a turnover rate of approximately 34.9%. The company is a “dedicated, active investment house,” and “specializes in investment management for both retail and institutional investors across Europe.” Artemis Investment Management currently oversees over $32 billion in total assets under management.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 222 stocks valued at a total of $8.82Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.63%), KHC(2.19%), and PCG(2.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Artemis Investment Management LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:KO by 3,115,972 shares. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.37.

On 01/25/2023, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $59.9699 per share and a market cap of $259.34Bil. The stock has returned 3.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-book ratio of 11.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.30 and a price-sales ratio of 6.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought 3,002,101 shares of NYSE:WFC for a total holding of 4,051,018. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.26.

On 01/25/2023, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $44.49 per share and a market cap of $170.57Bil. The stock has returned -14.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-book ratio of 1.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought 992,772 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 1,540,552. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.22.

On 01/25/2023, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $109.36 per share and a market cap of $277.27Bil. The stock has returned 41.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.59 and a price-sales ratio of 4.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:ELV by 183,542 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $507.74.

On 01/25/2023, Elevance Health Inc traded for a price of $494.45 per share and a market cap of $118.09Bil. The stock has returned 14.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elevance Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-book ratio of 3.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.38 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 194,607-share investment in NYSE:BIO. Previously, the stock had a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $403.63 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $448.765 per share and a market cap of $13.12Bil. The stock has returned -21.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.67 and a price-sales ratio of 4.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.