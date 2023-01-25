Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $72.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(17.55%), FVD(14.52%), and FDL(12.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 71,620 shares in NAS:IUSG, giving the stock a 8.130000000000001% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.37 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $83.51000000000001 per share and a market cap of $11.52Bil. The stock has returned -15.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a price-book ratio of 5.97.

The guru sold out of their 50,115-share investment in ARCA:XHE. Previously, the stock had a 5.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.98 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF traded for a price of $93.53 per share and a market cap of $392.83Mil. The stock has returned -8.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a price-book ratio of 3.28.

During the quarter, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC bought 97,397 shares of NAS:CIBR for a total holding of 225,589. The trade had a 5.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.56.

On 01/25/2023, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF traded for a price of $38.7385 per share and a market cap of $4.47Bil. The stock has returned -14.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a price-book ratio of 4.81.

The guru sold out of their 66,071-share investment in NAS:NXTG. Previously, the stock had a 4.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.69 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, First Trust Index NextG ETF traded for a price of $65.5325 per share and a market cap of $465.21Mil. The stock has returned -12.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Index NextG ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.99.

The guru sold out of their 104,941-share investment in NAS:ROBT. Previously, the stock had a 4.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.1 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Rob traded for a price of $39.0113 per share and a market cap of $187.26Mil. The stock has returned -17.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Rob has a price-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.32.

