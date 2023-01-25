Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 409 stocks valued at a total of $1.36Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.78%), VGT(4.23%), and IVV(3.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought 178,538 shares of ARCA:VGT for a total holding of 180,382. The trade had a 4.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $325.73.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $337.4318 per share and a market cap of $40.89Bil. The stock has returned -14.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a price-book ratio of 6.14.

During the quarter, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought 246,095 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 251,791. The trade had a 3.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $191.88.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $198.0922 per share and a market cap of $271.95Bil. The stock has returned -8.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a price-book ratio of 3.26.

During the quarter, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought 364,780 shares of ARCA:MUNI for a total holding of 372,855. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.64.

On 01/25/2023, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $52.44 per share and a market cap of $1.04Bil. The stock has returned -3.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in BATS:GOVT by 651,068 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.65.

On 01/25/2023, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.39 per share and a market cap of $21.82Bil. The stock has returned -8.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 36,023 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $362.7 per share and a market cap of $271.41Bil. The stock has returned -7.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a price-book ratio of 3.55.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

